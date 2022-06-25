ajc logo
Leadership Johns Creek graduates latest class

Leadership Johns Creek recently graduated the Class of 2021-22, recognizing their successful completion of the program. (Courtesy Leadership Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

Leadership Johns Creek recently awarded the Class of 2021-22 certificates recognizing their successful completion of the program.

The non-profit program is designed to develop leadership talent in individuals representing a diverse cross-section of the Johns Creek community. Through a series of learning experiences that take place Sept. through May participants develop leadership skills, gain insight into business, government, healthcare, public safety, community quality of life, volunteer service, community opportunities and local history.

The 2021-22 class members included Brian O’Connor, Vanessa Payne, Lindsey Acciarito Monroe, Deb Erwin Powell, Richard Wright, Cassandra Littlejohn, Tiffany Davis Poke, Loretta Hale, Devon Dabney, Nashica Thompson McRath, Grace Zhang and Carol Hriczov.

