Lazy Dog Restaurant plans to hire 200 employees with signing bonus

A restaurant inspired by the Rocky Mountains of Wyoming is looking to hire 200 employees to fill positions at its third new location in metro Atlanta.
Lazy Dog Restaurant is scheduled to open a new location in Alpharetta in February. The California-based business is offering a $500 bonus to new staff, which will be paid upon completion of training, according to a statement.
Servers, cooks, bartenders, hosts and hostesses and other staff are needed for open positions.
This week interviews will be held 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Friday on the restaurant site at 10800 Haynes Bridge Road. In the following weeks, Lazy Dog will continue to hold interviews during the same hours but from Mondays through Saturdays, a spokesperson said.
Locally, Lazy Dogs has locations in Dunwoody and Peachtree Corners. Similar to those locations, the interior at the Alpharetta restaurant will be designed with lodge furnishings, fireplaces and artwork reminiscent of Wyoming, the statement said. An outdoor patio will be constructed with a fire pit and lounge area.
Burgers, steak, Ahi tuna, a blackened chicken burrito bowl on a bed of rice with cabbage, guacamole and black beans, and a variety of other dishes are on the menu.
Interested applicants can apply online at lazydogrestaurnts.com/jobs or phone 770-759-0141.
About the Author
Credit: Johns Creek Police Department