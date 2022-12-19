BreakingNews
Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral
ajc logo
X

Lazy Dog Restaurant plans to hire 200 employees with signing bonus

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

A restaurant inspired by the Rocky Mountains of Wyoming is looking to hire 200 employees to fill positions at its third new location in metro Atlanta.

Lazy Dog Restaurant is scheduled to open a new location in Alpharetta in February. The California-based business is offering a $500 bonus to new staff, which will be paid upon completion of training, according to a statement.

Servers, cooks, bartenders, hosts and hostesses and other staff are needed for open positions.

This week interviews will be held 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Friday on the restaurant site at 10800 Haynes Bridge Road. In the following weeks, Lazy Dog will continue to hold interviews during the same hours but from Mondays through Saturdays, a spokesperson said.

Locally, Lazy Dogs has locations in Dunwoody and Peachtree Corners. Similar to those locations, the interior at the Alpharetta restaurant will be designed with lodge furnishings, fireplaces and artwork reminiscent of Wyoming, the statement said. An outdoor patio will be constructed with a fire pit and lounge area.

Burgers, steak, Ahi tuna, a blackened chicken burrito bowl on a bed of rice with cabbage, guacamole and black beans, and a variety of other dishes are on the menu.

Interested applicants can apply online at lazydogrestaurnts.com/jobs or phone 770-759-0141.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Man facing death penalty in Cobb country club slayings pleads not guilty2h ago

Credit: CNN

Atlanta-based CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin has died
3h ago

Credit: Johns Creek Police Department

‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after shooting 2 in Johns Creek, police say
3h ago

Credit: Special to AJC

Judge Clyde Reese, one of Pace Academy’s first Black students, dies at 64
4h ago

Credit: Special to AJC

Judge Clyde Reese, one of Pace Academy’s first Black students, dies at 64
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

4 players commit to Georgia Tech, including Texas A&M QB Haynes King
14h ago
The Latest

Roswell to submit application for Save America’s Treasures Grant
Roswell seeks public comment on how to spend $115K
Roswell hiring for multiple city positions
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top