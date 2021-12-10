Late city attorney honored for shaping Alpharetta

Thomas, a native of Decatur, served five mayors and two interim mayors after his firm Bovis, Kyle, Burch & Medlin was hired by the city in 1985. He helped to form Alpharetta’s city codes and charter as well as the first parks bond, according to a city proclamation. The bond provided the funding needed to acquire Wills Park and for the creation of the Ed Isakson YMCA, the document reads.

Martin, a former Alpharetta Mayor, described Thomas as a quick-witted friend and colleague with a wry sense of humor.