Last chance for free trees in Sandy Springs

The program, designed to protect and replace metro Atlanta’s tree canopy, provides homeowners the opportunity to have up to three trees planted in their front yards – free of charge.

Interested residents must apply online at www.tinyurl.com/SandySpringsFreeTrees. Each city works with Trees Atlanta to determine the best trees for the city’s canopy. Sandy Springs residents can choose from white oak, overcup oak, willow oak, tulip poplar, river birch and sycamore trees.