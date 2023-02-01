X
Last chance for free trees in Sandy Springs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
11 minutes ago

Sandy Springs and Trees Atlanta have been partnering for several years to offer residents free front yard trees, but the planting season is ending soon.

The program, designed to protect and replace metro Atlanta’s tree canopy, provides homeowners the opportunity to have up to three trees planted in their front yards – free of charge.

Interested residents must apply online at www.tinyurl.com/SandySpringsFreeTrees. Each city works with Trees Atlanta to determine the best trees for the city’s canopy. Sandy Springs residents can choose from white oak, overcup oak, willow oak, tulip poplar, river birch and sycamore trees.

After submitting a request, one of Tree Atlanta’s “NeighborWoods” project coordinators will contact the homeowner for a consultation. Trees are only planted during October through March (trees have greater survival rate when planted during these cooler months).

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
