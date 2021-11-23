ajc logo
Lane closures continue along Roswell Road at Grogans Ferry in Sandy Springs

Drivers can expect ongoing lane closures over the next couple of weeks along Roswell Road and Grogans Ferry Road as construction continues. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)
Drivers can expect ongoing lane closures over the next couple of weeks along Roswell Road and Grogans Ferry Road as construction continues. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
36 minutes ago

Sandy Spring drivers can expect ongoing lane closures over the next couple of weeks along Roswell Road and Grogans Ferry Road as construction continues.

Improvements include realignment of the Roswell Road/Grogans Ferry intersection, a new traffic signal, pedestrian lighting, sidewalks, and a raised landscaped median on Roswell Road. Contractors are currently building curb and gutters for the roadway and the storm drainage system. Workers will also begin to form and build retaining walls.

The purpose of the project is to improve safety through this intersection that saw 27 accidents and 56 injuries between 2014 and 2016.

Funds for the project come from the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (T-SPLOST) program.

Drivers are reminded to slow down while traveling through the work zone.

