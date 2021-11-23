Lane closures continue along Roswell Road at Grogans Ferry in Sandy Springs

Improvements include realignment of the Roswell Road/Grogans Ferry intersection, a new traffic signal, pedestrian lighting, sidewalks, and a raised landscaped median on Roswell Road. Contractors are currently building curb and gutters for the roadway and the storm drainage system. Workers will also begin to form and build retaining walls.

The purpose of the project is to improve safety through this intersection that saw 27 accidents and 56 injuries between 2014 and 2016.