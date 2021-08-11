Kimball Bridge Road roundabout in Alpharetta fully operational

Just in time for Alpharetta students returning to nearby New Prospect Elementary School, the new two-lane roundabout on Kimball Bridge Road is now fully operational. The roundabout, at the intersection of Kimball Bridge Road and Rock Mill Road is just east of the Kimball Bridge intersection with North Point Parkway. This is the first two-lane roundabout in Alpharetta.
The city has prepared a detailed video to walk drivers through how to navigate the roundabout to access the school and other destinations: www.youtube.com/watch?v=iK06UE181wc.
Drivers are encouraged to slow down as they approach the roundabout, yield to any pedestrians in, or waiting to enter the crosswalk, and yield to vehicles already in the roundabout.
In Other News
1
Alpharetta extends contract with government lobbying firm
2
Enterprise car rental gets rezoning from Roswell, agrees to conditions...
3
Alpharetta adopts same millage rate as past year
4
Milton approves ‘agricultural related activities’ at Painted Horse...
5
Milton approves contract to renovate clubhouse at former Milton Country