Kids to enjoy new play area at Mid-Broadwell Park by spring

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $159,953 contract with Kompan for the construction of a playground at Mid-Broadwell City Park, 1480 Mid Broadwell Road.

Planning for the park began in 2016 when the city purchased land for future development. In 2019 young members of the community presented a vision of a playground with a natural play area complete with a water table for kids to enjoy.

During the design phase it was determined that the development of the park would be completed in phases. Phase 1 of the project built the restrooms. When funding became available, phase 2 with the parking area was completed, and phase 3 is the development of the playground and trail.