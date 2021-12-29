Keep North Fulton Beautiful offers tree recycling and free mulch

Keep North Fulton Beautiful will host three upcoming tree recycling events as part of “Bring One for the Chipper.”
According to the KNFB website and the National Christmas Tree Association, “for each tree harvested, one to three seedlings are planted in its place. Nearly 350 million Christmas trees currently grow on U.S. farms, absorbing carbon dioxide, emitting fresh oxygen, stabilizing soil, protecting water supplies and providing refuge for wildlife.”
Residents are asked to remove electric lights, tinsel and ornaments from trees, and make sure trees have not been sprayed with fake snow made from artificial materials. Some retailers, such as Pike Nursery, use natural, corn-based flocking, which is acceptable at the event.
KNFB will also have a limited supply of Dogwood and Northern Red Oak seedlings at each location for residents willing to plant a tree. Locations:
• Sandy Springs Recycling Center, 470 Morgan Falls Rd. in Sandy Springs, accepting trees until Jan. 22. When you arrive to drop off your tree, please drive to the back of the recycling center.
• The Home Depot, 6400 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd. in Sandy Springs, accepting trees until Jan. 9. (Many thanks to volunteers from Cub Scout Pack 266.)
• The Home Depot, 5950 State Bridge Rd. in Johns Creek, accepting trees until Jan. 9. (Many thanks to volunteers from Boy Scout Troop 2000.) This event will take place in the Home Depot/Target parking lot in front of Target, next to the new bank building.
For the safety and comfort of volunteers and staff, please wear a face covering at all times while attending this event.
Trees will be recycled into mulch for playgrounds, city and county landscaping projects, to provide habitats for fish and other animals, as well as individual home use. Mulch is available free to the public upon request by contacting Davey Tree Expert Co. at 770-451-7911 or by completing a form at www.tinyurl.com/KNFBmulch.
