Keep North Fulton Beautiful offers tree recycling and free mulch

• The Home Depot, 6400 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd. in Sandy Springs, accepting trees until Jan. 9. (Many thanks to volunteers from Cub Scout Pack 266.)

• The Home Depot, 5950 State Bridge Rd. in Johns Creek, accepting trees until Jan. 9. (Many thanks to volunteers from Boy Scout Troop 2000.) This event will take place in the Home Depot/Target parking lot in front of Target, next to the new bank building.

For the safety and comfort of volunteers and staff, please wear a face covering at all times while attending this event.

Trees will be recycled into mulch for playgrounds, city and county landscaping projects, to provide habitats for fish and other animals, as well as individual home use. Mulch is available free to the public upon request by contacting Davey Tree Expert Co. at 770-451-7911 or by completing a form at www.tinyurl.com/KNFBmulch.