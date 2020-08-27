Johns Creek wins $1M grant for McGinnis Ferry widening

The State Road and Tollway Authority awarded the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank grant to pay for widening McGinnis Ferry from two to four lanes and add dedicated left- and right-turn lanes from Seven Oaks Parkway to Sargent Road. Construction is expected to begin early next year.

The full project will see McGinnis Ferry widened from Sargent in Johns Creek to Union Hill Road in Alpharetta. It is a joint undertaking by Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Forsyth County and the Georgia Department of Transportation. Information: https://bit.ly/2FPntT4