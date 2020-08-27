X

Johns Creek wins $1M grant for McGinnis Ferry widening

Johns Creek has won a $1 million state grant to go toward the widening of McGinnis Ferry Road from two to four lanes.
Johns Creek has won a $1 million state grant to go toward the widening of McGinnis Ferry Road from two to four lanes.

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Johns Creek announced it has been awarded a $1 million state grant for Phase I costs of the McGinnis Ferry Road widening project.

The State Road and Tollway Authority awarded the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank grant to pay for widening McGinnis Ferry from two to four lanes and add dedicated left- and right-turn lanes from Seven Oaks Parkway to Sargent Road. Construction is expected to begin early next year.

The full project will see McGinnis Ferry widened from Sargent in Johns Creek to Union Hill Road in Alpharetta. It is a joint undertaking by Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Forsyth County and the Georgia Department of Transportation. Information: https://bit.ly/2FPntT4

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.