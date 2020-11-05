X

Johns Creek weighs stormwater fee for property owners

Photo depicts one of more than 32,000 stormwater "assets" in Johns Creek. The city is considering levying a fee on all property owners to pay for upkeep of the stormwater system to prevent flooding and property damage.

Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County | 58 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

A stormwater utility fee may be in the offering for Johns Creek residents, as the city begins assessing a possible fee that would apply to all property owners.

The fee would fund a stormwater management program that would maintain and improve the municipality’s defenses against flooding and property damage, and protect the environment and local quality of life, the city said.

Such fees elsewhere range from $4 a month in DeKalb County to $6.39 in Dunwoody, the city said. Johns Creek has more than 32,000 stormwater “assets,” including headwalls, catch basins, drop inlets and pipes.

“The city is currently conducting a rate study, and results from the study, along with analytical program recommendations, will be provided in the coming months,” Johns Creek said. “City Council approval is required to establish the final fee, which is expected to occur in 2021.”

Information: https://bit.ly/35VPemy

