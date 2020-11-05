Johns Creek weighs stormwater fee for property owners

A stormwater utility fee may be in the offering for Johns Creek residents, as the city begins assessing a possible fee that would apply to all property owners.
The fee would fund a stormwater management program that would maintain and improve the municipality’s defenses against flooding and property damage, and protect the environment and local quality of life, the city said.
Such fees elsewhere range from $4 a month in DeKalb County to $6.39 in Dunwoody, the city said. Johns Creek has more than 32,000 stormwater “assets,” including headwalls, catch basins, drop inlets and pipes.
“The city is currently conducting a rate study, and results from the study, along with analytical program recommendations, will be provided in the coming months,” Johns Creek said. “City Council approval is required to establish the final fee, which is expected to occur in 2021.”
