Johns Creek updates policy to recognize citizens

In 2010, Johns Creek dedicated Fire Station 63 Firefighter in recognition of Felix M. Roberts who was killed trying to rescue a resident trapped inside a burning home. (Google Maps)

Credit: Google Maps

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago

Governments frequently name public property to honor people or events to acknowledge noteworthy contributions to the community. In 2017, the Johns Creek City Council approved a naming policy with the goal of creating a systematic and consistent approach for naming and renaming parks, recreation areas, streets/roads and facilities.

The city recently determined the policy could use an update to distinguish between a naming policy and a sponsorship policy. Updates to the existing policy also provide clarity and further definition for the criteria and process for the dedication of public property.

As is current practice, the city will continue to accept and install requests for privately funded memorial objects such as benches, trees and brick pavers in city-owned parks.

The city plans to consider a sponsorship policy at a future council meeting.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
