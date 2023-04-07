Johns Creek tunnel offers unique art walk

Johns Creek is reminding residents of a special artwork-filled tunnel running under Medlock Bridge Road just south of McGinnis Ferry Road connecting pedestrians from both hotels and businesses to nearby restaurants and shopping in the city.
The artwork designed and painted by mural artists, Hanif Kureshi and William Massey, spams the entire length of the pedestrian Johns Creek Tunnel and tells the story of the city with overlapping geometric shapes symbolizing the city’s geography. Inspired by community discussions of the area’s history and diverse ethnicity, the design also includes letterforms representing the many languages spoken by Johns Creek residents.
One of the more unique features of the tunnel is located outside the east entrance. At a central point the design takes the shape of both a heart and peace sign, illustrating the sense of unity described by the community.
The project is the result of collaboration between the Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau, City of Johns Creek, Georgia Department of Transportation, Urban Catalyst Lab, artists Hanif Kureshi and William Massey and volunteers from the Johns Creek Arts community.
The tunnel is located at 11695 Medlock Bridge Road.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News