Johns Creek tunnel offers unique art walk

The artwork designed and painted by mural artists, Hanif Kureshi and William Massey, spams the entire length of the pedestrian Johns Creek Tunnel and tells the story of the city with overlapping geometric shapes symbolizing the city’s geography. Inspired by community discussions of the area’s history and diverse ethnicity, the design also includes letterforms representing the many languages spoken by Johns Creek residents.

One of the more unique features of the tunnel is located outside the east entrance. At a central point the design takes the shape of both a heart and peace sign, illustrating the sense of unity described by the community.