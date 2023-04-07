BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Peachtree Street in Midtown blocked due to suspicious package
X

Johns Creek tunnel offers unique art walk

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
45 minutes ago

Johns Creek is reminding residents of a special artwork-filled tunnel running under Medlock Bridge Road just south of McGinnis Ferry Road connecting pedestrians from both hotels and businesses to nearby restaurants and shopping in the city.

The artwork designed and painted by mural artists, Hanif Kureshi and William Massey, spams the entire length of the pedestrian Johns Creek Tunnel and tells the story of the city with overlapping geometric shapes symbolizing the city’s geography. Inspired by community discussions of the area’s history and diverse ethnicity, the design also includes letterforms representing the many languages spoken by Johns Creek residents.

One of the more unique features of the tunnel is located outside the east entrance. At a central point the design takes the shape of both a heart and peace sign, illustrating the sense of unity described by the community.

The project is the result of collaboration between the Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau, City of Johns Creek, Georgia Department of Transportation, Urban Catalyst Lab, artists Hanif Kureshi and William Massey and volunteers from the Johns Creek Arts community.

The tunnel is located at 11695 Medlock Bridge Road.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves place Michael Harris II on injured list with lower back strain3h ago

Gwinnett backs off eminent domain plan for ‘Promised Land’
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Peachtree Street in Midtown blocked due to suspicious package
29m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Feds’ proposed new rule for trans student athletes could impact Georgia ban
3h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Feds’ proposed new rule for trans student athletes could impact Georgia ban
3h ago

Credit: AP

Masters Live Updates | Play suspended at Masters for the day
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Pixabay

Roswell signs agreement to house inmates at Alpharetta Jail
1h ago
Roswell strengthens council ethics code
2h ago
Song of Atlanta performing a cappella show at Roswell Cultural Arts Center
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Clarence Thomas story: What are Georgia rules for gifts to judges, elected officials?
5h ago
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
12h ago
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top