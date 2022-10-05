Johns Creek to transform Cauley Creek plant into STEM playground

At a recent work session, city council members reviewed a list of options presented by Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer.

A consensus was developed to look at converting the 13,200-square-foot main plant building into a robotics and/or STEM playground. The main building is connected by concrete walkways to rectangular concrete settling tanks and two outbuildings. The main plant building is mostly empty now but will not be accessible for reuse until the active Cauley Creek Park construction effort is completed in summer 2023.