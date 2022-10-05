ajc logo
Johns Creek to transform Cauley Creek plant into STEM playground

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

As part of Johns Creek’s ongoing efforts to redevelop the Cauley Creek water reclamation plant, the city has looked at a wide range of ideas from indoor sport facilities to a community center.

At a recent work session, city council members reviewed a list of options presented by Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer.

A consensus was developed to look at converting the 13,200-square-foot main plant building into a robotics and/or STEM playground. The main building is connected by concrete walkways to rectangular concrete settling tanks and two outbuildings. The main plant building is mostly empty now but will not be accessible for reuse until the active Cauley Creek Park construction effort is completed in summer 2023.

Council members encouraged engagement from the public as part of the process and agreed to support the project with $150,000 to begin funding the planning process.

