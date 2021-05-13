ajc logo
Johns Creek to purchase remaining 10-acres along Chattahoochee for park

The Johns Creek City Council recently agreed to purchase the remaining 10-acre property along the Chattahoochee River that is part of the future Cauley Creek Park. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

“The purchase of these 10 acres is the final piece of the puzzle to unify the park property,” said Mayor Bodker. “The city was eager to acquire this valuable piece of property along the Chattahoochee River as it helps complete the overall vision for Cauley Creek Park.”

Voters agree in 2016 to fund development and acquisition of parks and green space via a parks bond referendum. This $4.9 million purchase brings the city’s total available park land to more than 400 acres.

Details: www.bit.ly/3o7zjdg.

