Johns Creek to officially open Cauley Creek Park July 18-22

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
Johns Creek will hold a Cauley Creek Park Grand Opening 4-8 p.m. Saturday, July 22 with carnival rides, food trucks, live music and more at 7255 Bell Road.

The 203-acre park features a 5K rubberized trail, lighted sports courts, lighted grass and synthetic turf playing fields, pedestrian bridge and river overlooks. The park is adjacent to the newly replaced Rogers Bridge over the Chattahoochee River that leads to Rogers Bridge Park in Duluth.

Leading up to the grand opening the city will celebrate Cauley Creek Park Week 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 and Thursday, July 20 with demonstrations and activities on the athletic fields and sports courts.

Details: www.bit.ly/3XjSl1X.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
