Johns Creek to host tree decorating contest

Johns Creek is celebrating the holidays with a Holly Jolly Block Party Tree Decorating Contest 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive. The contest invites individuals, organizations, businesses and community groups to light up City Hall by decorating an artificial Christmas tree to be enjoyed by Holly Jolly Block Party attendees.
The event will also feature the lighting of the city’s new Christmas tree, holiday vendors and market, live performances, food trucks, activities and games, live llamas, and Santa Claus.
Select a theme for your tree, or simply decorate with holiday décor to win Best Overall, Most Creative or Best Theme. Entry fee is $25 if bringing your own tree or $100 if using one provided by the city.
Sponsorship and vendor opportunities available. Details and applications: https://bit.ly/3E3x8RA.
About the Author
Credit: Family photo