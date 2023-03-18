X

Johns Creek to host Juneteenth celebration

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently announced their full support to host a Juneteenth Celebration Saturday, June 17.

The Arts, Culture, and Entertainment Committee envisions a family gathering full of food, music and fun at the Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park. The committee’s initial suggestions for the event include performances by various musical genres (including gospel, pop, jazz, rhythm and blues), a bar-b-que cook-off, ice cream, vendors, honoring the past through a flag ceremony, acknowledging the work being done at Macedonia Cemetery to honor those laid to rest and potentially fireworks.

The unanimous approval of a Juneteenth Celebration was part of the city council’s discussion and approval of the 2023 Special Events Program Calendar at the Feb. 28 work session which also includes a July 17-22 Cauley Creek Week to celebrate opening of the new park, Sept. 2 5K at Cauley Creek and possible Sept. 29-30 Literary Tour: www.tinyurl.com/JohnsCreek2023Events.

