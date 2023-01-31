Johns Creek to extend turn lane into Autrey Mill Middle School

The stretch of Old Alabama Road approaching Autrey Mill Middle School experiences significant traffic congestion during peak-hour school traffic (8-9 a.m. and 4-5 p.m.). Extending the right-turn lane will allow more parent vehicles to queue up for drop-off and pick-up as well as decrease the delay experienced by Johns Creek residents traveling Old Alabama Road with no need to turn into Autrey Mill Middle School.

The Fulton County School Board has donated the right-of-way needed for the project.