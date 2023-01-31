BreakingNews
Gwinnett SWAT situation underway; residents told to shelter in place
Johns Creek to extend turn lane into Autrey Mill Middle School

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $240,280 contract with CMC for a right turn lane extension along Old Alabama Road at Autrey Mill Middle School.

The stretch of Old Alabama Road approaching Autrey Mill Middle School experiences significant traffic congestion during peak-hour school traffic (8-9 a.m. and 4-5 p.m.). Extending the right-turn lane will allow more parent vehicles to queue up for drop-off and pick-up as well as decrease the delay experienced by Johns Creek residents traveling Old Alabama Road with no need to turn into Autrey Mill Middle School.

The Fulton County School Board has donated the right-of-way needed for the project.

The city set aside $300,000 of Georgia Department of Transportation Local Maintenance Improvement Grant funding for this project.

If all goes well, the project will be completed this spring.

