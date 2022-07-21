Johns Creek to discuss millage rate plan

Johns Creek is currently in the process of establishing its 2022 millage rate which will result in an increase in property taxes by 6.12%.
Before setting the 2022 millage rate, Georgia law requires a series of public hearings to allow the public an opportunity to provide comment on the subject.
All residents are invited to attend and participate in the public hearings on the proposed 2022 millage rate at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, July 25 at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive. The third and final public hearing, which includes anticipated adoption of the final millage rate, will take place during the regularly scheduled city council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at the same location.
Although the city is proposing maintaining the existing 3.986 millage rate, property owners will see an increase due to property value reassessments. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate would be no more than 3.756 mills (the rollback rate).
The proposed annual increase for a home with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $26 and the proposed annual increase for a non-homestead property would be $28.
Additional information: www.tinyurl.com/JCmillage2022.
