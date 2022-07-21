Johns Creek to discuss millage rate plan

Before setting the 2022 millage rate, Georgia law requires a series of public hearings to allow the public an opportunity to provide comment on the subject.

All residents are invited to attend and participate in the public hearings on the proposed 2022 millage rate at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, July 25 at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive. The third and final public hearing, which includes anticipated adoption of the final millage rate, will take place during the regularly scheduled city council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at the same location.