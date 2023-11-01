Johns Creek to celebrate Diwali with festival

The event will feature a DJ and performers along with food and retail vendors. There will be a special drone celebration at 7:15 p.m.

The entire community is invited to help celebrate the symbolic meaning of Diwali, known as a victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. The festival of lights is open to all in celebration of Johns Creek’s cultural diversity.

Details: https://bit.ly/3RhWqiW.