Johns Creek to celebrate Diwali with festival

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 minute ago

The Johns Creek Diwali Festival will take place 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, on the fields across from the Atlanta Athletic Club, 1930 Bobby Jones Drive.

The event will feature a DJ and performers along with food and retail vendors. There will be a special drone celebration at 7:15 p.m.

The entire community is invited to help celebrate the symbolic meaning of Diwali, known as a victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. The festival of lights is open to all in celebration of Johns Creek’s cultural diversity.

Details: https://bit.ly/3RhWqiW.

