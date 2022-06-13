BreakingNews
BREAKING: Businesses evacuated after gas line ruptures near Krog Street Market
Johns Creek to begin neighborhood repaving

Johns Creek will be repaving streets soon in six neighborhoods. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
36 minutes ago

The Johns Creek Public Works Department is launching the city’s yearly neighborhood street repaving program. Crews will be resurfacing six neighborhoods this year.

Roads included in the 2022 schedule are McGinnis Ferry (Chattahoochee River to Bell Road), East Fox Court (Jones Bridge Road to the city limits), State Bridge Road (Medlock Bridge Road to River Park Drive), Brumbelow Road (Old Alabama Road to Nesbit Ferry Road) and Abberly Cove (servicing Morton Road Park).

The repaving schedule is based on a physical survey of the city’s roads conducted in 2018 that revealed many had substandard pavement quality. Roads scoring the lowest, with cracking, potholes, rutting, weathering and other factors are scheduled for repaving first.

A repaving schedule is available at www.tinyurl.com/JohnsCreekPaving, subject to change due to weather and availability of workers.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
