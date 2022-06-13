Johns Creek to begin neighborhood repaving

Roads included in the 2022 schedule are McGinnis Ferry (Chattahoochee River to Bell Road), East Fox Court (Jones Bridge Road to the city limits), State Bridge Road (Medlock Bridge Road to River Park Drive), Brumbelow Road (Old Alabama Road to Nesbit Ferry Road) and Abberly Cove (servicing Morton Road Park).

The repaving schedule is based on a physical survey of the city’s roads conducted in 2018 that revealed many had substandard pavement quality. Roads scoring the lowest, with cracking, potholes, rutting, weathering and other factors are scheduled for repaving first.