Johns Creek to apply for green community certification

Johns Creek is applying to receive Leaf level Certification for the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Green Communities Program. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

Johns Creek is applying to receive Leaf level certification for the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Green Communities Program. The Green Communities program is a voluntary sustainability certification program that helps local governments reduce their environmental impact through actionable measures.

Certification is achieved by documenting policies, practices, and actions and earning “points” for each measure in ten categories: green building, energy efficiency, green power, water use reduction and efficiency, trees and greenspace, transportation, recycling and waste reduction, land use, education, and innovation.

The preliminary Leaf level certification can be applied for when a community has achieved measures equal to 25 points. By taking this step, the city is also required to attain Bronze level certification (175 points) within two years.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
