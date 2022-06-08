Johns Creek to apply for green community certification

Certification is achieved by documenting policies, practices, and actions and earning “points” for each measure in ten categories: green building, energy efficiency, green power, water use reduction and efficiency, trees and greenspace, transportation, recycling and waste reduction, land use, education, and innovation.

The preliminary Leaf level certification can be applied for when a community has achieved measures equal to 25 points. By taking this step, the city is also required to attain Bronze level certification (175 points) within two years.