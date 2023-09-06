Johns Creek shares latest updates on Town Center plan

Johns Creek staff members recently led a panel discussion about various projects and investments in the Town Center area during a Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

On June 28, 2022, Governor Brian Kemp announced Boston Scientific would be expanding research capabilities with a $62.5 million investment in Johns Creek on a portion of the former State Farm campus. The state-of-the-art facility aligns with the city’s goals to be a leading destination for healthcare innovation and wellness.

Additional investments in the Town Center include Toro Development Company’s $400 million mixed-use development, Medley, coupled with city-managed intersection improvements, Creekside Park construction and public art programming. The proposed Medley development has already secured several chef-driven restaurants and a handful of health and wellness-related retail offerings.