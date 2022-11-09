ajc logo
X

Johns Creek sets guidelines for golf carts in neighborhoods

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

In Johns Creek’s ongoing efforts to create a multi-modal city, the city is amending the city’s traffic and vehicle ordinance by adding guidance for Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTVs). The new strategy will complement the city’s sidewalk policy by focusing on bicycling and PTVs, including golf carts.

The regulations allow for the operation of PTVs on public streets with speed limits 25 miles per hour or less. The suggested requirements for PTV equipment, age of PTV operators and minimum operation requirements all align with state law requirements.

In the city’s most recent decision, an opt-in provision for neighborhoods has been removed and the anticipated use of signage has been minimized to align with state law. In practice, rather than posting signage at the exit of each neighborhood, signage will only be posted on neighborhood streets that intersect with state routes (including Ga. 141/Medlock Bridge Road and Ga. 120/Abbotts Bridge Road).

To allow time for community awareness, for the police department to prepare to enforce the new regulations, and for the manufacture and installation of required signage, the proposed ordinance will not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2023.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Georgia U.S. Senate race heading to runoff4h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What now for Stacey Abrams? Democrat faces uncertain future after second loss
7h ago
Interactive results maps: How Georgia voted in the 2022 midterms
21h ago
Interactive results maps: How Georgia voted in the 2022 midterms
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

From boos to a blowout: How Brian Kemp beat Stacey Abrams again
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Milton awards environmental education grants to 4 public schools
4h ago
Alpharetta rejects $550M redevelopment plan for North Point Mall
5h ago
High school students get real-world experience at rocket science
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
3h ago
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top