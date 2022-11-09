Johns Creek sets guidelines for golf carts in neighborhoods

The regulations allow for the operation of PTVs on public streets with speed limits 25 miles per hour or less. The suggested requirements for PTV equipment, age of PTV operators and minimum operation requirements all align with state law requirements.

In the city’s most recent decision, an opt-in provision for neighborhoods has been removed and the anticipated use of signage has been minimized to align with state law. In practice, rather than posting signage at the exit of each neighborhood, signage will only be posted on neighborhood streets that intersect with state routes (including Ga. 141/Medlock Bridge Road and Ga. 120/Abbotts Bridge Road).