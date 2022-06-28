ajc logo
X

Johns Creek seeks input on Barnwell Road at Niblick Drive

Residents recently attended a meeting to learn more about the options under consideration to improve the Barnwell Road at Niblick Drive intersection. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents recently attended a meeting to learn more about the options under consideration to improve the Barnwell Road at Niblick Drive intersection. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

Johns Creek recently held a public input meeting to discuss intersection improvements at Barnwell Road at Niblick Drive. The city is continuing to seek input from concerned citizens.

Two concepts were presented to the community. One shows a small roundabout to slow traffic through the intersection. The alternative concept would add a grassed median between lanes. Both concepts will extend the existing trail/sidewalk east of Niblick Drive.

The goal of each solution is to improve sight distance and speed at the intersection.

View both concepts and provide input at https://bit.ly/3tsg2ax.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Brian Kemp pressed on special session for more abortion restrictions1h ago
Summer travel crowds swell, but tripping isn’t like it used to be
Latest Illuminarium immersive experience goes into ‘Space’
Vocal critic removed from Atlanta police training center committee
3h ago
Vocal critic removed from Atlanta police training center committee
3h ago
Ludacris’ manager survives deadly shooting in Buckhead parking lot
15h ago
The Latest
Roswell sculpture tour delights the creative senses
Leadership Johns Creek graduates latest class
Milton to install permanent restroom at Providence Park
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top