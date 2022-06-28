Johns Creek seeks input on Barnwell Road at Niblick Drive

Johns Creek recently held a public input meeting to discuss intersection improvements at Barnwell Road at Niblick Drive. The city is continuing to seek input from concerned citizens.
Two concepts were presented to the community. One shows a small roundabout to slow traffic through the intersection. The alternative concept would add a grassed median between lanes. Both concepts will extend the existing trail/sidewalk east of Niblick Drive.
The goal of each solution is to improve sight distance and speed at the intersection.
View both concepts and provide input at https://bit.ly/3tsg2ax.
