Johns Creek seeks Arts, Culture and Entertainment volunteers

The Johns Creek City Council recently combined the Arts & Culture Board and Public Art Board to form a new Arts, Culture and Entertainment Committee. The combination of the two boards establishes a process for public art applications, approval by the city council and establishes purpose, composition, terms, qualifications and meeting frequency for the committee.
Now the city is seeking volunteers to participate as members of this new committee.
The committee will study and make recommendations to the city council regarding public art, cultural activities and entertainment in Johns Creek. The group will review externally submitted applications or generate suggestions for city council on traditional art pieces as well as cultural and/or entertainment events that could enhance the city’s current special event schedule.
The committee will include nine members to be appointed for one or two-year terms.
Details and application: www.bit.ly/3bfHeTG.
