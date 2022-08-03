ajc logo
Johns Creek, Roswell working together on Nesbit Ferry

Johns Creek and Roswell have agreed to work together on improvements to Nesbit Ferry Road.

Johns Creek and Roswell have agreed to work together on improvements to Nesbit Ferry Road. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
41 minutes ago

Johns Creek and Roswell have agreed to work together on improvements to Nesbit Ferry Road. A recent intergovernmental agreement establishes the formal partnership for the project and clearly defines the responsibilities of each city.

In 2015, a Nesbit Ferry Road planning study evaluated intersection functionality, traffic volumes, accident history and speed data. The study recommended better access for pedestrians and cyclists as well as intersection and operational improvements.

Specific improvements have not been finalized, but the cities anticipate turn lanes, sidewalk connectivity on the west side, trail connectivity on the east side and potential bicycle lanes.

Johns Creek will lead and manage the project; Roswell will retain ownership and maintenance responsibilities for Nesbit Ferry Road. Funding for the anticipated $8.5M project will come from TSPLOST II.

Roswell plans to contribute $1M towards the project and Johns Creek anticipates contributing up to $7.5M using TSPLOST II funds.

