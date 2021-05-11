Johns Creek, Roswell extend emergency ordinances for 30 days

In conjunction with Governor Kemp’s Apr. 30 Executive Order rolling back the remaining COVID-19 restrictions, both Johns Creek and Roswell have taken separate actions to extend their emergency orders.
Johns Creek has extended their Emergency Ordinance beginning May 7 for 30 days, providing continuity of city operations and continued use of teleconference for meetings during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Roswell Mayor Lori Henry has issued an updated Executive Order, renewing the city’s Public Health State of Emergency and revising COVID-19 safety measures for visitors to city facilities through May 30.
All individuals entering Roswell’s buildings, such as City Hall and recreation centers, are strongly encouraged, but no longer required, to wear masks. Visitors to city facilities will no longer be required to have their temperature checked upon entering, but they are encouraged to practice physical distancing and use hand sanitizing stations.