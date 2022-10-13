Johns Creek repeals restrictions on alcohol at Autrey Mill

Johns Creek has worked closely with Autrey Mill Park and Nature Preserve to improve communications and restrictions originally in place when the city took ownership of the property from Fulton County. Most recently, the City Council approved a resolution to remove restrictions on certain types of special events and restrictive permitting for alcohol service during special events at Autrey Mill.
With the repeal of the resolution, special events will continue to be governed by the adopted facility usage agreement and service of alcohol will continue to be governed by the city’s alcohol ordinance.
In the last year, Autrey Mill has been promoting use of the facility as a wedding venue with support from the Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau. Between the collection of historic buildings and the modern kitchen, the venue is ideal for weddings.
