Johns Creek recognized for planning process

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Johns Creek, along with their planning partners, Pond & Company, recently received the 2022 Outstanding Planning Process award from the Georgia Planning Association for the city’s Town Center Vision & Plan. The city council has also taken steps to recognize Community Development Director Ben Song and Community Development Deputy Director Yang Chen for their work on the plan.

This year GPA recognized award winners in six different categories: Distinguished Planning Leadership, Distinguished Service in Journalism, Distinguished Planning Leadership in Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Outstanding Public Involvement, Outstanding Planning Process and Outstanding Planning Document.

The planning process award recognizes the quality and completeness of the overall planning activity, including the comprehensiveness of technical and data analysis, stakeholder and community involvement, documentation, deliverables and positioning for implementation.

