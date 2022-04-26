Johns Creek reappoints chief judge, appoints two new faces

The city reviewed ten applications before making recommendations to Mayor John Bradberry for consideration. The mayor selected Schaefer for reappointment and the council approved by resolution.

Schaefer has presided as Chief Judge in the Johns Creek Municipal Court since the city’s inception. Judge Schaefer has practiced law for 40 years and has 28 years of experience as a municipal judge. In addition to serving Johns Creek, he has also presided as Municipal Court Judge in Atlanta, Alpharetta, Loganville, and Sandy Springs.