Johns Creek reappoints chief judge, appoints two new faces

Johns Creek recently approved the reappointment of Donald Schaefer as Chief Judge of the city’s Municipal Court.
The city reviewed ten applications before making recommendations to Mayor John Bradberry for consideration. The mayor selected Schaefer for reappointment and the council approved by resolution.
Schaefer has presided as Chief Judge in the Johns Creek Municipal Court since the city’s inception. Judge Schaefer has practiced law for 40 years and has 28 years of experience as a municipal judge. In addition to serving Johns Creek, he has also presided as Municipal Court Judge in Atlanta, Alpharetta, Loganville, and Sandy Springs.
In a separate action, the city appointed Wanda Dallas and Jenny Nguyen as Associate Judges.
Judge Dallas has practiced law for over 27 years, serving as a Municipal Court Judge for 13 years in Riverdale, East Point, South Fulton, and Clayton County.
Judge Nguyen has practiced law for over 12 years, serving as Municipal Court Judge in Forest Park and Morrow for the last year.
Municipal Court has jurisdiction over three main areas, traffic violations within city limits, cases involving city ordinances, and misdemeanor offenses including shoplifting property valued at $500 or less.
