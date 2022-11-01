ajc logo
Johns Creek Police, schools mindful of coordinated response

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

Johns Creek Police Chief Mark Mitchell released a new video outlining some of the department’s recent efforts to improve student safety.

With the city council’s approval, the JCPD signed a new agreement with Fulton County Schools to improve coordinated response to critical incidents that occur on school grounds.

According to the city’s statement, “While the City has been a long-standing partner, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizes the working relationship between the schools and the Johns Creek Police Department.” Joint training sessions will be taking place for response and command to critical incidents.

Chief Mitchell also noted the continuation of the “Worth it Wednesday” program. Johns Creek Police Officers visit elementary schools on Wednesdays to read to the students. The goal of the program is to build trust between students and police.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
