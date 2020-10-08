X

Johns Creek pledges $160K to connect vehicles, traffic signals

Johns Creek is partnering with regional and state agencies to upgrade all of its traffic signals through a Regional Connected Vehicle Deployment Program. (Courtesy Curiosity Lab)

North Fulton County | 5 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Johns Creek City Council has approved an agreement with state and regional agencies for a project intended to improve traffic flow by, essentially, having vehicles talk to traffic signals.

The Regional Connected Vehicle Deployment Program has the city partnering with the Georgia Department of Transportation and Atlanta Regional Commission to upgrade all of the city’s traffic signals. Johns Creek will contribute $160,000 as its share of an 80/20 project match.

“The proposed partnership will add connected vehicle hardware and software to the traffic signal system, which has been shown to improve the functioning of intersections by broadcasting signal phasing and timing, broadcasting mobile application messages, and allowing for emergency vehicle preemption,” staff said in a report to the council.

