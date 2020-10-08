Johns Creek pledges $160K to connect vehicles, traffic signals

The Regional Connected Vehicle Deployment Program has the city partnering with the Georgia Department of Transportation and Atlanta Regional Commission to upgrade all of the city’s traffic signals. Johns Creek will contribute $160,000 as its share of an 80/20 project match.

“The proposed partnership will add connected vehicle hardware and software to the traffic signal system, which has been shown to improve the functioning of intersections by broadcasting signal phasing and timing, broadcasting mobile application messages, and allowing for emergency vehicle preemption,” staff said in a report to the council.