Johns Creek plants daffodils for cancer patients and caregivers

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Planting ahead for the future seems like a perfect metaphor for Johns Creek’s Daffodils 4 Hope initiative, a community-wide planting program to inspire and encourage cancer patients and caregivers. Daffodils are planted in the fall to bloom in February and March.

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry, along with the Johns Creek Beautification Committee, the Rotary Club of Johns Creek, the Rotary Club of Johns Creek - North Fulton and high school Interact Club students recently planted more than 1,000 daffodil bulbs at Emory Johns Creek Hospital outside the entrance to the Winship Cancer Institute.

The Daffodils 4 Hope is one of several initiatives that align with the city’s vision of being a health and wellness community. Details about the city’s strategic focus called Johns Creek Vitality (formerly iHeart Johns Creek): https://bit.ly/3R3xhZF.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
