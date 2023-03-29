Johns Creek planning two more art commissions from Rogers Bridge steel

At a recent city council meeting, Johns Creek made a budget amendment to support funding for two additional smaller art commissions from the historic Rogers Bridge steel.
In July 2022 the city agreed to fund two additional smaller Rogers Bridge Art commissions totaling $50,000. (including $20,000 from Tourism Product Development revenues that exceeded expectations). The balance of $30,000 will come from the FY2022 Local Grant Match Line item within the city’s budget.
At the city council’s work session Feb. 28, the council reached a consensus for the appropriation of Tourism Product Development funds for 2023. Specifically, the council supported $75,000 towards constructing a Creekside Park sidewalk connection by the Hyatt Place hotel and the balance of collected funds to be used for the first phase of the Autrey Mill amphitheater improvements.
