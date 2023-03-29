Johns Creek planning two more art commissions from Rogers Bridge steel

In July 2022 the city agreed to fund two additional smaller Rogers Bridge Art commissions totaling $50,000. (including $20,000 from Tourism Product Development revenues that exceeded expectations). The balance of $30,000 will come from the FY2022 Local Grant Match Line item within the city’s budget.

At the city council’s work session Feb. 28, the council reached a consensus for the appropriation of Tourism Product Development funds for 2023. Specifically, the council supported $75,000 towards constructing a Creekside Park sidewalk connection by the Hyatt Place hotel and the balance of collected funds to be used for the first phase of the Autrey Mill amphitheater improvements.