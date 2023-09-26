Johns Creek places a 90-day hold on medical cannabis dispensaries

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
In 2015, the Georgia General Assembly approved the Haleigh’s Hope Act, which allows registered patients with qualifying conditions (cancer, seizure disorder, Parkinson’s disease, etc.) and their caregivers to possess up to 20 fluid ounces of low-THC oil with a doctor’s certification.

Then in 2019, Georgia’s Hope Act was enacted to provide for licensed and regulated cultivation, production and dispensation of low-THC oils. This Act prohibits dispensing within 1,000 feet of any public or private school, early care and education program, church, synagogue or other places of worship.

The state has issued licenses for nine dispensaries run by two companies. Trulieve operates dispensaries in locations including Macon, Marietta and Newnan, while Botanical Sciences has stores open in Marietta and Pooler.

To have time to better become informed on the issue and to ensure public safety, the Johns Creek City Council recently agreed to enact a 90-day moratorium on accepting and processing business tax certificates and building permit applications for medical cannabis dispensaries.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
