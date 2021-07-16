Johns Creek opens pocket park off State Bridge Road

The 4-acre passive park features an urban forest with a 0.3-mile natural walking surface trail loop that meanders through young pines, established magnolia trees, and more species. The park also features a picnic table near the trail entrance, new landscaping, and a concrete sidewalk providing pedestrian access from the State Bridge Road sidewalk.

According to Johns Creek Parks Manager Robby Newtown, the park is a very safe and secure area to enjoy what nature has to offer.