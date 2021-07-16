ajc logo
Johns Creek opens pocket park off State Bridge Road

Johns Creek recently opened a new pocket park at 10610 State Bridge Road, just east of the intersection of West Morton and State Bridge roads. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Johns Creek recently opened a new pocket park at 10610 State Bridge Road, just east of the intersection of West Morton and State Bridge roads.

The 4-acre passive park features an urban forest with a 0.3-mile natural walking surface trail loop that meanders through young pines, established magnolia trees, and more species. The park also features a picnic table near the trail entrance, new landscaping, and a concrete sidewalk providing pedestrian access from the State Bridge Road sidewalk.

According to Johns Creek Parks Manager Robby Newtown, the park is a very safe and secure area to enjoy what nature has to offer.

Details about all Johns Creek parks: www.johnscreekga.gov/recreationandparks/parks-and-facilities.

