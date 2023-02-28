Johns Creek needs ideas, vendors, sponsors for Daffodil Days

Johns Creek is gearing up to celebrate spring and a healthy, connected community during Daffodil Days March 19-25 at Johns Creek City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive.
The event encourages community participation through a week-long give-back and volunteer effort culminating in the Daffodil Days celebration and Farmers Market on Saturday, March 25. Visitors can expect more than 70+ artisans in The Gibson Co. market, family-friendly activities, food and music.
To make it all happen, the city is seeking volunteers, sponsors and vendors to sell fresh produce, jams and jellies, breads, honey and flowers.
Residents, business owners and organizations can apply to promote a “give back action” idea (ex: raising funds for local non-profits, Girl Scout Troop bake sales, crocheting blankets for cancer patients, etc.).
Submit a give back idea, become a farmers market vendor or sponsor the event: https://bit.ly/3Hmu4Ay.
Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPER