Johns Creek needs ideas, vendors, sponsors for Daffodil Days

The event encourages community participation through a week-long give-back and volunteer effort culminating in the Daffodil Days celebration and Farmers Market on Saturday, March 25. Visitors can expect more than 70+ artisans in The Gibson Co. market, family-friendly activities, food and music.

To make it all happen, the city is seeking volunteers, sponsors and vendors to sell fresh produce, jams and jellies, breads, honey and flowers.