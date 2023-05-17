BreakingNews
BREAKING: Suspect in custody after shooting at west Midtown apartments
Johns Creek moving forward to widen Jones Bridge Road

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a series of contracts for the widening of Jones Bridge Road from Waters Road to State Bridge Road including a $21.7 million construction contract with CMES, a $325,000 construction, engineering and inspection task order with WSP, a $912,985 five percent construction contingency, and a $3.7 million agreement with Fulton County to relocate the waterline. The total project can be fully funded using TSPLOST I funds.

This section of Jones Bridge Road serves 18 neighborhoods and Dolvin Elementary School. This construction will convert the two-lane road into three lanes with deceleration lanes into neighborhoods and improved egress from subdivisions where appropriate. The project also includes a sidewalk on one side of the road and a wider trail on the other side.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
