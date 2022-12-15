Johns Creek moving ahead to plan Nesbit Ferry Road improvements

Earlier this year, Johns Creek and Roswell approved an agreement to formally partner on the project. Johns Creek will lead and manage the project and Roswell will retain ownership and maintenance responsibilities for Nesbit Ferry Road while contributing $1M towards the project.

The cities are working under an estimated budget of $8.5M including $7.5M from Johns Creek’s TSPLOST II funding and $1M from Roswell’s TSPLOST II funding.