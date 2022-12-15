Johns Creek moving ahead to plan Nesbit Ferry Road improvements

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $250,000 engineering contract with Practical Design Partners for the Nesbit Ferry Road corridor improvements. This contract includes survey, traffic studies, environmental studies and conceptual engineering for the project.
Earlier this year, Johns Creek and Roswell approved an agreement to formally partner on the project. Johns Creek will lead and manage the project and Roswell will retain ownership and maintenance responsibilities for Nesbit Ferry Road while contributing $1M towards the project.
The cities are working under an estimated budget of $8.5M including $7.5M from Johns Creek’s TSPLOST II funding and $1M from Roswell’s TSPLOST II funding.
The conceptual engineering phase is expected to take about eight months. Because of some unique characteristics along Nesbit Ferry Road (a historic culvert with hydraulic challenges, a cemetery on the north end of the project and large Georgia Transmission poles along the corridor) the consultant will be helping to create a master plan for the corridor that will provide an implementation plan for construction in phases as funding allows.
