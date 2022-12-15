ajc logo
X

Johns Creek moving ahead to plan Nesbit Ferry Road improvements

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $250,000 engineering contract with Practical Design Partners for the Nesbit Ferry Road corridor improvements. This contract includes survey, traffic studies, environmental studies and conceptual engineering for the project.

Earlier this year, Johns Creek and Roswell approved an agreement to formally partner on the project. Johns Creek will lead and manage the project and Roswell will retain ownership and maintenance responsibilities for Nesbit Ferry Road while contributing $1M towards the project.

The cities are working under an estimated budget of $8.5M including $7.5M from Johns Creek’s TSPLOST II funding and $1M from Roswell’s TSPLOST II funding.

The conceptual engineering phase is expected to take about eight months. Because of some unique characteristics along Nesbit Ferry Road (a historic culvert with hydraulic challenges, a cemetery on the north end of the project and large Georgia Transmission poles along the corridor) the consultant will be helping to create a master plan for the corridor that will provide an implementation plan for construction in phases as funding allows.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug hearing: hours of delay, then naked Zoom bombing during rapper’s appearance36m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

If Braves don’t retain Dansby Swanson it won’t be because they can’t afford it
2h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
3h ago

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
3h ago

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
3h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Review: Decatur’s Cuddlefish is all about sushi
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Alpharetta Public Arts Commission approves eagle sculpture
18m ago
Roswell hires new director to helm transportation projects
4h ago
Alpharetta adopts Brookside Small Area Plan
5h ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
4h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
12h ago
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top