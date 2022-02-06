Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Johns Creek Mayor to deliver state of the city address

John Bradberry, newly elected mayor of Johns Creek

Credit: Courtesy Johns Creek

caption arrowCaption
John Bradberry, newly elected mayor of Johns Creek

Credit: Courtesy Johns Creek

Credit: Courtesy Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry will deliver his State of the City Address at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Mount Pisgah Christian School, 9875 Nesbit Ferry Rd.

Mayor Bradberry is expected to discuss the transition to new leadership in the city, the past year’s accomplishments and his administration’s plans and goals for 2022 and beyond. The audience can anticipate details about Johns Creek Town Center development.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation starts at 7 p.m. with a dessert reception immediately following. The event is free but reservations are required.

Details: https://bit.ly/32NWFyu. Registration: https://bit.ly/3ALeJ8Y

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Alpharetta turns down request to add more panels to shopping center signs
2h ago
Johns Creek is looking for the city’s next leaders
22h ago
Alpharetta hiring for all summer jobs
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top