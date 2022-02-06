Johns Creek Mayor to deliver state of the city address

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry will deliver his State of the City Address at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Mount Pisgah Christian School, 9875 Nesbit Ferry Rd.
Mayor Bradberry is expected to discuss the transition to new leadership in the city, the past year’s accomplishments and his administration’s plans and goals for 2022 and beyond. The audience can anticipate details about Johns Creek Town Center development.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation starts at 7 p.m. with a dessert reception immediately following. The event is free but reservations are required.
Details: https://bit.ly/32NWFyu. Registration: https://bit.ly/3ALeJ8Y
About the Author
Editors' Picks