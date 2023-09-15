Johns Creek making progress on Jones Bridge Road trail

Johns Creek continues moving forward on the installation of a multi-use trail and bike lane along Jones Bridge Road between Douglas Road and McGinnis Ferry Road.

This project is not widening or adding travel lanes for automobiles on this northern section of Jones Bridge Road but adding the trail for pedestrians and cyclists to use safely.

Crews have constructed several portions of the trail and widened the eastern side of the roadway before final grading and installation of the guardrail. Drainage pipes, a retention wall and sod alongside the trail has also been installed.

This project should be finished later this year.