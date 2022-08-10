Johns Creek making progress on greenway

The National Park Service advised the city that additional archeology survey work is required for the greenway between Cauley Creek Park and Abbotts Bridge Road since this trail sits on federal land not previously open to the public. The required survey must be completed on both the proposed greenway trail and surrounding area.

The city has secured an additional $80,000 of federal funding to defray the cost of the work and negotiated a contract amendment with project engineering firm Thomas & Hutton for $86,113 for the required work. The difference, $6,113, is covered by the original project contingency.