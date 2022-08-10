BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash closes I-285 lanes in Fulton
Johns Creek making progress on greenway

The National Park Service advised Johns Creek that additional archeology survey work is required for Chattahoochee River Greenway between Cauley Creek Park and Abbotts Bridge Road since this trail sits on federal land not previously open to the public. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved an amended contract for project engineering and an archeology survey related to the Chattahoochee River Greenway.

The National Park Service advised the city that additional archeology survey work is required for the greenway between Cauley Creek Park and Abbotts Bridge Road since this trail sits on federal land not previously open to the public. The required survey must be completed on both the proposed greenway trail and surrounding area.

The city has secured an additional $80,000 of federal funding to defray the cost of the work and negotiated a contract amendment with project engineering firm Thomas & Hutton for $86,113 for the required work. The difference, $6,113, is covered by the original project contingency.

The Chattahoochee River Greenway is part of the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Chattahoochee RiverLands plan to create 100 miles of Chattahoochee River trails from Buford Dam to Chattahoochee Bends State Park.

