Johns Creek introduces StoryWalk at Shakerag Park

The children’s StoryWalk is mounted on signs along a walking path. Kids and their families can read the story as they walk along the path. The book featured in Shakerag Park is “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates” by Ryan Higgins.

The copyrighted StoryWalk concept was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont with the help of Rachel Senechal at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library to encourage childhood literacy, physical movement and a love for the outdoors at the same time.