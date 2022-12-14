ajc logo
Johns Creek intersection project wins award

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
44 minutes ago

Johns Creek is celebrating after the American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia recognized the city’s intersection project at Brumbelow Road and Tuckerbrook Lane as the winning project in the Innovative Solution category of Georgia Partnership for Transportation Quality Awards.

High speeds on Brumbelow Road and poor sight distance for drivers turning in and out of Tuckerbrook Lane made the intersection a priority. Rather than a traditional roundabout, changes involved shifting the travel lanes and installing curb along the outside of the travel lanes and small concrete medians or medianettes between the travel lanes.

The solution was guided by community feedback while addressing the specific problems present at the intersection. Additionally, the implemented solution cost the city only about $200,000 versus the estimated over $1.2 million for a roundabout.

