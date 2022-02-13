Hamburger icon
Johns Creek International Festival accepting applications for vendors, performers

The Johns Creek International Festival returns Saturday, Apr. 30 to celebrate the city's diverse community with food, music and art from around the world. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

The Johns Creek International Festival returns Saturday, Apr. 30 to celebrate the city's diverse community with food, music and art from around the world. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

The Johns Creek International Festival returns Saturday, April 30 to celebrate the city’s diverse community with food, music and art from around the world.

The event, held on the field across from the Atlanta Athletic Club, 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, is accepting applications for food and retail vendors now through March 28. Applications to perform at the event will be accepted through March 1.

With more than 19,000 expected to attend, the festival also provides an opportunity to reach and engage residents within the Johns Creek and surrounding community. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event have until March 28 to join.

This event is presented by the City of Johns Creek, Johns Creek Arts Center, and the Johns Creek Convention and Visitor Bureau.

Details: http://bit.ly/395dnYf.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
