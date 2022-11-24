ajc logo
X

Johns Creek, instead of county, to bill for stormwater utility fees

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a plan to terminate stormwater billing using Fulton County.

In July 2021, the city entered an agreement with Fulton to provide billing and payment services for the stormwater utility fees at a cost of $0.50 per parcel and a 1% commission on all collected fees. These combined costs amount to about $42K per year.

Unfortunately, the county’s online payment system was out of service when the bills were mailed and has been out of service on multiple occasions. Response time to city inquiries Is often delayed and residents regularly complain about Fulton’s lack of customer service. Worse yet, the collection rate on 2021 bills was 80%, significantly lower than anticipated.

Johns Creek will now utilize a new system to complete the billing in-house. The city anticipates a more cost-effective process with a higher level of customer service than the current arrangement with the county.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘God had a plan’: Lyft driver killed in DeKalb was working to support 3 children3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Supreme Court orders state’s abortion law back into effect
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Federal government spends $3.2M to rid downtown building of rats
12h ago

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
11h ago

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Supreme Court upholds Saturday voting in US Senate runoff
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Sandy Springs appoints two judges to municipal court
6h ago
Arborist wins award for Plant! Milton initiative
10h ago
Business leader’s American Dream started as a child during Korean War
12h ago
Featured

Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate
5h ago
This Buford man is a beloved fixture at Sherwood's Drug Store
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top