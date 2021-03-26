Johns Creek garden tour to help fund public art, landscape beautification

Johns Creek Beautification is selling tickets for the 3rd annual Secret Garden Tour of the Johns Creek Community. The event, to be held May 1, allows visitors to explore the secret gardens of eight private homes in Johns Creek, as well as the gardens at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve.
The drive-yourself and walking tour will feature musicians and artists at each stop, as well as a master gardener at each location to answer questions.
All proceeds from the event will support the purchase of public art for the city, landscape beautification projects throughout Johns Creek, and benefit a massive citywide, daffodil planting effort to raise awareness of cancer survivorship through JCB’s partnership with CanCare.