Johns Creek fire department adds new vehicle

The Johns Creek Fire Department recently placed its new air and light apparatusin service.

The custom-built vehicle, also known as a breathing support unit, is used by firefighters to provide supplemental lighting and self-contained breathing apparatus air bottles at the scene of an emergency. During prolonged emergencies, like structure fires, when firefighters must remain on air (wearing their SCBAs), these air bottles can be replaced and refilled using the onboard compressor.

This new unit also contains specialized flood lights to illuminate an incident scene and it can be set up as a mobile rehabilitation unit for long-term public safety incidents.