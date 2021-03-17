Johns Creek explores adding stormwater utility fees

Johns Creek has been exploring the critical infrastructure impacts of stormwater runoff and has begun the process of exploring potential implementation of a stormwater utility program.
Once implemented, the program would require all property owners to pay a fee based on runoff area (impervious area + pervious area) generated on the property. The program will have an impact on residents, businesses, places of worship as well as the 15 Fulton County Schools located in the city.
The city is concerned that without a stormwater utility program, the city’s quality of life can be negatively affected by flooding and property damage.
The city is currently reviewing research, data and a rate study before setting a fee structure.
View the stormwater utility presentation pdf: www.tinyurl.com/yzpkzkph or video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=y14hlYM1AF8.
Questions: StormwaterUtility@JohnsCreekGA.gov.