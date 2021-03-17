X

Johns Creek explores adding stormwater utility fees

If implemented, the Johns Creek Stormwater Utility program would require all property owners to pay a fee based on runoff area generated on their property. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
If implemented, the Johns Creek Stormwater Utility program would require all property owners to pay a fee based on runoff area generated on their property. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Johns Creek has been exploring the critical infrastructure impacts of stormwater runoff and has begun the process of exploring potential implementation of a stormwater utility program.

Once implemented, the program would require all property owners to pay a fee based on runoff area (impervious area + pervious area) generated on the property. The program will have an impact on residents, businesses, places of worship as well as the 15 Fulton County Schools located in the city.

The city is concerned that without a stormwater utility program, the city’s quality of life can be negatively affected by flooding and property damage.

The city is currently reviewing research, data and a rate study before setting a fee structure.

View the stormwater utility presentation pdf: www.tinyurl.com/yzpkzkph or video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=y14hlYM1AF8.

Questions: StormwaterUtility@JohnsCreekGA.gov.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.